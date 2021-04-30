Margot Ann Knifechief of Phoenix went to her heavenly home on Friday April 23, 2021.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Memory Lane in Anadarko. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She was born in Lawton at the Indian Hospital and graduated from Haskell University. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren. She worked for Social Services of Orange County; she is the last surviving Tier 1. She’s remembered in the Powwow world as a Southern Traditional Senior Woman Dancer and background singer, she sang with various drum groups; enjoyed traveling to Pow-wows all over the U.S. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by Fred Bozo Wermy(father); Ruth E. Seager Hunt Wermy (mother); Diana Wermy (sister) and Thomasine Wermy Ross (sister).
She is survived by Jeff Wermy (brother) Orange, CA; children: Thomas M. Knifechief and spouse Margaret Knifechief Norman; Meriah A. Knifechief and spouse Loretta Knifechief Phoenix, AZ; Jinalice K. Perkins and spouse Johnny Medina Phoenix, AZ; Lewis P. Perkins Flagstaff, AZ; Silas M. Perkins, Phoenix, AZ. Lovingly remembered by Joshua Acosta; Aaron Ross; Lucas Ross; Stanley Ross; Dana Welch; grandchildren: Eric Stoney; Fawn K Knifechief; Diana A. Knifechief; Nadine K. Perkins; Meriah R. Knifechief; Francine P. Perkins; Aaliyska Knifechief; Alyssa R. Perkins; Pedro L. Perkins; Andee R. Knifechief; Isaiah Medina; and Lorae B. Perkins.