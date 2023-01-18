Funeral service for Margie Mae Floyd will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Litchford of Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Margie Mae Floyd, 92, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 9, 1930 in Grady to Dewey Price and Rose Ella (Lofton) Moyer. Margie was one of six children in the family. Margie grew up in the Grady area just north of the Red River. Her family moved to several different towns looking for work including Petrolia and Byers, Texas and Ringling. Margie married William G. “Doc” Floyd on Nov. 9, 1948 in Gainesville, Texas. Bill passed away Oct. 9, 2018. They came to Lawton in 1956 and Margie spent most of her time being a loving wife and mother taking care of the children and spending time with her brothers and sisters who she was very close to. Margie cherished most of her time being with her family on camping and fishing trips mainly near Petrolia, Texas and Ringling. Margie won a fishing contest at Lake Waurika one time by catching the biggest crappie of the day. Bill and Margie at one time were in a bowling league and were members of Park Lane Church of Christ.
Margie is survived by her four children: daughter, Sheila Wood and husband Robert of Indiahoma; three sons: Robert Floyd and wife Denise of Lawton; Randy Floyd and wife Cindy of Cache, and Mark Floyd and wife Teresa of Lawton; eight grandchildren: Lisa Miller and husband Duane of Indiahoma; Amy Kern and husband Mike of Indiahoma; Brian Floyd and wife Holley of Lawton; Jason Floyd and Amanda Heavner of Moore; Misti Todd and husband Troy of Burkburnett, Texas; Justin Floyd of Lawton; Colton Floyd of Lawton, and Tanner Floyd and wife Paige of Lawton; 18 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and three brothers.