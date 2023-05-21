Graveside funeral service for Margie Geneva “Neva” Duke Beckman, 96, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Lawton, Oklahoma, will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, Oklahoma, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home

Mrs. Beckman died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Parkway Village in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mrs. Beckman was born on Sept. 4, 1926, in Randlett, Oklahoma, to Emanuel and Beulah Dell Davis Spannagel. She graduated from Randlett High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and President of her Junior and Senior Classes She played basketball for five years and was on an outstanding team ranked 2nd in the state.

