Graveside funeral service for Margie Geneva “Neva” Duke Beckman, 96, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Lawton, Oklahoma, will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, Oklahoma, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home
Mrs. Beckman died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Parkway Village in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mrs. Beckman was born on Sept. 4, 1926, in Randlett, Oklahoma, to Emanuel and Beulah Dell Davis Spannagel. She graduated from Randlett High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and President of her Junior and Senior Classes She played basketball for five years and was on an outstanding team ranked 2nd in the state.
She commenced work at Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1944, and worked there until WWII ended. She then attended Oklahoma A&M College at Stillwater. On Sept. 24, 1946, she married John Duke in Burkburnett, Texas, and they were married for 54 years. After a long illness, John died on May 27, 2000.
Mrs. Beckman became a member of Central Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma, in 1948, and worked as church Financial Secretary for over six years. She worked in the Children’s Sunday School Dept. for over 15 years and was a member of the WMU and served in other positions in the church.
Neva retired from the Fort Sill Director of Installation Management as a Budget Analyst on Sept. 30, 1986, with 20 years Civil Service. She then worked for a short period of time as a greeter at Citizen’s Bank and for over three years at Merle Norman Studio as a part-time Beauty Consultant.
On Feb. 8, 2001 , she married LTC (Ret.) Ludwig A. Beckman, also of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Survivors include her husband, Ludwig Beckman, his son Steve (Kathleen), their beloved children and grandchildren. Also son Mike (Valerie) of Little Rock and their children, Ashley (Rick Beaston and sons, Liam and Caleb), and Steven (children, Lorelai, Mary Ava, Reeves and Collins; her daughter Nancy Moore (husband John, deceased) and sons, Nathan Moore and Dr. Taylor Moore (Dr. Laura Moore, and daughters, Adelyn, Piper, and Lyla).