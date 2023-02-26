It is with profound sadness that the family of Margie Evelyn Honeycutt announce her peaceful passing on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the age of 88 years, in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Margie was born March 13, 1934, to Naomi and Earl Lowe in Bearden, Tennessee. She married Tommy Honeycutt and together they raised four children. The family resided in several states and Germany during Tommy’s Air Force career, prior to Tommy’s passing in Lawton in 1978. She later met John Rasor and they spent many wonderful years together until his passing in 2003. John lovingly called her “She who must be obeyed.”

