It is with profound sadness that the family of Margie Evelyn Honeycutt announce her peaceful passing on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the age of 88 years, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Margie was born March 13, 1934, to Naomi and Earl Lowe in Bearden, Tennessee. She married Tommy Honeycutt and together they raised four children. The family resided in several states and Germany during Tommy’s Air Force career, prior to Tommy’s passing in Lawton in 1978. She later met John Rasor and they spent many wonderful years together until his passing in 2003. John lovingly called her “She who must be obeyed.”
Her employment career was noteworthy: including serving as Assistant State Director of Special Olympics, as well as being the Founder and Director of Quality Enterprises of Lawton for many years. After her retirement from Q.E.O.L., she remained active on the Board of Directors until her death. Margie was always dedicated to helping others and making sure Lawton had a place where people with severe disabilities could not just live but thrive. She was beloved by her staff and the residents at Q.E.O.L. The last group home built by Q.E.O.L. The Honeycutt House was named in her honor. Margie was also active on the Board of Boulevard Christian Church where she was a long-time member and enjoyed many valued friendships there.
Margie was a beloved mother, grandmother great-grandmother aunt, great-aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her four children: Randy Honeycutt and Jeff Honeycutt, both of Lawton; Sherree Love and her husband, Dr. Robert Love, McKinney: Texas; and Tim Honeycutt of Tennessee. Margie loved her many grandchildren that include grandsons and their spouses: Tommy and Lindsey Honeycutt, Lawton; Timothy (Boo) and Casey Honeycutt, Lawton; DeRuse (De) Cooper, Lawton; and T.J. Honeycutt, Virginia Beach; as well as granddaughters and their spouses: Nikki Honeycutt Arlington, Texas; Jessica and Brandon Jones, McKinney, Texas; Liz Honeycutt: Chendra Freeman; and Libby and Brian Wright, Richardson, Texas. Margie adored her great-grandchildren: Addison Honeycutt, Lawton, Mia Freeman, Virginia Beach, Ce Ce Wright, Richardson Texas; Bo, Booker, Beckett: and Blue Jones, McKinney, Texas; Kaleb Sheffield, Arlington, Texas: and Cameleion Chansley, II. Margie’s nieces include Vivian Vance Terrie Merriman, Chris Gray, Dana Shay, Kim Wiggins, and Jennifer Boody. Her nephews include Dan Vance, Mark Boody, Elvin Lowe, Allen Lowe and Steve Lowe.
Margie had far-reaching friendships in many walks of life. She is survived by her BFFs; Ann Fatum and Flo Farrington and special friends; Heidi Payne Layton, Lloyd Payne, Connie Martinez, Amy Watkins, Luanne Gonzales and Jennifer and Tony Vann.
She was predeceased by her husband, Tommy Honeycutt: brothers, Art Lowe, and Douglas Lowe; sisters, Wanda Vance and Deanna Boody; nephew Mike Vance; long-time live-in companion, John Rasor; and long-time friend, Dr. Ralph Alexander.
At Margie’s direction, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be made in the form of a donation to the GoFundMe account for Quality Enterprises of Lawton or by mailing a donation to Q.E.O.L., P.O. Box 506, Lawton, OK 73502
Message from Margie, “Never ask for the storm to stop, learn to dance in the rain”.
An informal celebration of Margie Honeycutt’s wonderful life for her family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at Boulevard Congregational & Christian Church, 5309 W. Gore Boulevard in Lawton.