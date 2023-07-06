Graveside service for Margie A. Butler, 93, of Sterling, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Chad Cross will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and guests.
Margie passed in rest on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Sterling.
Margie was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Marlow to Ida and Myles Cross. She was raised in the Sterling and Marlow area, where strong family values became instilled in her. On Nov. 29, 1946 she married Alford Butler and eventually settled in the Marlow area where they ran a Grade A dairy for 27 years and farmed for 33 years.
During this time Margie was a renaissance woman; running tractors, working cattle, milking cows as well as being a dedicated homemaker who had a knack for sewing. She made beautiful dresses for folks all across the community and was known for her incredible resourcefulness, even making envied possessions from feed sacks. In September of 1979 at the age of 50, Alford and Margie retired the dairy; living the rest of their lives on the farm, dedicated to enriching the lives of her children and chasing ornery grandchildren all over the countryside.
She is survived by her son, Gary Butler of Marlow; a daughter, Phyllis Schulte of Marlow; a brother, Gene Cross of Sterling; four sisters: Florine Sanders of Abilene, TX, Sharon Cosgrove of Sterling, Darlene Baughn of Marlow, and Gwen Delcamp of Lawton; six grandchildren: Robert Glen Schulte, Steven Schulte, Chris Schulte, Misty O’Daniel, Tamela Heaton, and Sheena Hines; 19 great-grandchildren: Kyleigh, Travis, Aleia, Tatum, Shelby, Justin, Dylan, Ace, Tripp, Raley, Macy, Kadan, Jori, Paizli, Camdyn, Micah, Corbin, Hogan and Rylan; and five great great-grandchildren: Declan, Erica, Kasen, Colt, and Willow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alford Butler; son, Randy; brothers: JB, CE and MD; sisters: Wanda V, Norma, Betty, and Carolyn; grandson, Kevin Schulte; and great-granddaughter, Kacy Schulte.