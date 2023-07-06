Graveside service for Margie A. Butler, 93, of Sterling, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Chad Cross will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and guests.

Margie passed in rest on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Sterling.

