Funeral service for Margaret V. Branstetter, 95 of Lawton, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Gerald Branstetter, and Ken Couch of First Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Branstetter went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
She was born on May 24, 1928 in Lawton. She grew up in Lawton and on Sept. 11, 1949 she married Bert C Branstetter of Lawton in Wichita Falls, Texas. Bert was in the US Army and their travels took them all over the world. She raised nine children that also were born all over the world. Three daughters were born in Lawton. One son in Lawton, one daughter in Japan, one son in Arkansas, two daughters in Germany and one son in North Carolina. Yes, very busy raising kids and traveling.
Bert finally retired in Lawton and they settled down. Margaret became active at Jefferson Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and worked in the nursery. She also spent years watching grandkids. She loved to do puzzles and anyone that came by would help. When Bert became ill she spent her time taking care of him.
Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law: Bert Steven and Deborah Branstetter, Broken Arrow, Gerald R. and Diane Branstetter of Lawton, and David W. Branstetter of Lawton; four daughters and three sons-in-law: Betty and Wayne Parrish of Henderson, Kentucky, Elizabeth S. and Don Howard of Lawton, and Paula and Shawn Sperr of Lawton; 22 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bert C. Branstetter; three daughters, Linda Wolfenbarger, Barbara Diane Branstetter, and Patty Thompson.