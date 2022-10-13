Margaret Stephens, age 98, died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Father Bart Horner, retired Anglican priest, will conduct her memorial service at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel located at 202 E Colorado St. in Walters, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m., and the interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, to follow.