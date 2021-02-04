Funeral service for Margaret S. Parker will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Sparks officiating.
Burial will be Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Fort Sill National Cemetery.
The family will greet friends prior to the funeral from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by visiting www.beckerfuneral.com or on the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Margaret S. Parker passed from his life on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Edmond, at the age of 90. She was born March 20, 1930 in Wheatley, Kentucky to William Henry and Illma R. See. She married Dewey L. Parker on Oct. 8, 1954 in Lawton.
Mrs. Parker earned her bachelor’s degree from Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas and later received her master’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. She was employed by the Lawton Public Schools as an elementary school music teacher, retiring in 1985. She had been active at the Porter Hill Church of Christ.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred Barkemeyer; husband Dr. Dewey L. Parker, of the home; her son and daughter-in-law, Keith Parker and Heather Popowsky; six grandchildren: Lauren Parker; Isabella Popowsky; Brock Parker; Sierra Thomas; Brandon Parker; and Benjamin Nave.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Illma See, and her brothers: William, Howard, and Donald.
