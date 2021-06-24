Margaret Ruth Parks Irwin
June 28, 1931-October 3, 2020
Ruth was born to Paul Owen (PO) and Helen Pursell Parks in Woodward, OK, passing at home in Lawton, OK after a long illness.
Ruth and Maxson Greenman Irwin were married March 9, 1957 in Oklahoma City. Ruth attended Woodward schools, graduating HS in 1949. She attended Draughon Business College, receiving a BA from Cameron University, Lawton.
Ruth enjoyed living in several locations in Germany and the United States as Max served his country, settling in Lawton. She was a secretary in two Law offices, Adult Public Education, two Churches, State Farm Insurance and as a computer operator for the US Army, Fort Sill.
Ruth was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Woodward, and the Comanche Reformed Church, Lawton where she served as treasurer for many years. She was active in Girl Scouting both as a girl and adult leader, Friends of the Wichitas (Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge) and she enjoyed genealogical research.
Those celebrating Ruth and her life.
Daughter: Paula Irwin, Lawton: Son: William (Bill) Irwin, Dallas, TX
Sister: Roberta House (Ernest) Muscatine, IA, Nieces: Mary House, Iowa City, IA, Donna Lohmeier (Eric) Kansas City, MO, great niece, Jasmine Lohmeier, Nephew: Paul House (Melissa Hardy) Salt Lake City, great nephew, Gregory House.
Sister-in-Law: Mattie Dwyer, Des Moines, IA,
Nieces: Kathy (Dave) Anderson, Minneapolis, MN, Mary Cairns (Bruce), Colorado
Nephews: John Dwyer, Cedar Rapids, IA, Martin Dwyer, Des Moines, IA, several great nieces and great nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws and niece Margaret Dwyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 26th, 11 a.m. at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home, Lawton, OK. Pastor Herman Van Galen, officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Live streaming of the service may be found at www.grayfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the American Diabetes Association or your favorite charity.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.