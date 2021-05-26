Funeral service for Margaret (Rogers) Averre will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Fletcher First Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Margaret Belle Rogers Averre was born to Johnnie Rogers and Cora Hartman Rogers on July 14, 1944, in Fletcher. Margaret was the oldest of three children and spent her childhood growing up on a farm in Sterling. After her father passed, the family moved to Fletcher. Margaret attended schools in Sterling and Fletcher. She graduated from Fletcher High School in 1962. She married Charles W. Averre on Dec.15, 1962, in Fletcher Methodist Church. She and Charles adored their three daughters, Melonie, Nelda, and Patricia. Charles passed suddenly on July 20, 1973.
Margaret retired from civil service at Fort Sill. She also worked 35 years for Sooner Security Service in Lawton. Margaret was instrumental in the inception and development of The Citizens Police Academy for the Lawton Police Department in Lawton. She served as president for the Academy for more than 12 years.
Margaret was a long-term member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church and Abundant Life Assembly of God in Geronimo. Margaret had a lovely singing voice and immensely loved working for the kingdom of God. She was always willing to help in any capacity needed.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Nelda Lindsey (Larry Ropp) Bend, Ore., and Patricia Averre Fletcher, Oka., Sister Emma Esmon, Phoenix, Ariz., niece, Stefani Esmon Jolley (Gary Jolley) and nephew Derek Esmon, Phoenix, Ariz. Grandchildren: Kelissa Averre (Kyle Byington) Elgin, Okla., Justin Lindsey (Rebecca Lindsey), Redman, Ore., John Lindsey (Michaela Grenham), Blackstone, Mass., Michael Little (Holly Little) Lawton, OK; son-in-law James Little, Lawton, Okla. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren; sister-at-heart JoAnn Spires and many dear friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband; daughter, Melonie Little; granddaughter Keri Tinsley; sister-at-heart, Roberta Battiest; as well as several uncles, aunts and friends.
