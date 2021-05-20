Memorial service for Margaret “Peggy” Hausheer will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Elgin-Apache Cowboy Church with Dr. Dale Linebaugh, Pastor officiating. The church is located at 15513 US 62, Apache, OK 73006.
The family will greet friends at the church from noon – 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. The visitation is open to friends and family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
On Monday, May 17, 2021, Margaret (Peggy) Jean Hausheer, loving wife of Herman Joseph Hausheer, M.D., passed away at the age of 92 at her home in Lawton. She and Herman raised four children: Brian Hausheer, Fred Hausheer, M.D., Jean Hausheer, M.D., and Kurt Hausheer.
Peggy was born July 16, 1929, in Lenox, Iowa to Leo and Myrtle (Leach) Ford. She was the eldest of three siblings. Her younger brother was Jim Ford and little sister was Patricia (Ford) Mayberry. Peggy received her Bachelor of Arts in Vocational Home Economics from Northwest Missouri State University located in Maryville, Missouri in August 1950. Peggy was raised on a dairy farm and picked tasseled corn in rural Iowa on the family farm. Her love for music started while in school where she sang alto in her community and learned to play piano.
While in college she met Herman and they fell in love. They married in August 1950 and moved to Iowa City, Iowa for Herman to complete medical school. While there, Peggy taught high school English. From there they moved to Mount Ayr, Iowa where Herman practiced rural county medicine. They next moved to Independence, Missouri where Herman completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology. Peggy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1964, and in spite of waxing and waning bouts and flare-ups, she further evolved into a woman of true grit, resilience and a positive demeanor. She was never a complainer, was always dressed for church at any given moment, always looked for the good in others and voiced it. She was an optimist in her approach to life and was an independent thinker.
The humorous exchanges between Peggy and Herman served as a constant reminder of their mutual love and respect for one another as being more important compared to whatever small disagreements arose. When Herman started his practice, Peggy began teaching nutrition and perinatal classes to his patients – and this curriculum was carried forward for more than 30 years.
Peggy later founded and managed her own non-profit company, Nutranet that was dedicated to educating low-income families – with a later focus on children’s nutrition and achieving proper nutritional diet within a frugal budget. She targeted young children and set up on site teaching teams to educate healthy cooking methods and recipes to preschool and grade school ages using visual cookbooks (and fed them what they prepared!). Peggy authored and published 5 cookbooks from Nutranet and another for family. Throughout her entire life, Peggy mothered and mentored many around her.
Peggy had a strong interest in learning, sharing and exchanges with other cultures, and she and Herman were founding members of the Independence and Kansas City Japan Sister City exchange programs with Kurashiki, Tokyo and other cities, and she remained involved in the Sister City programs with Japan for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Jim Ford and sister, Pat Mayberry.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com