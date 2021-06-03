Funeral service for Margaret (Peggy) Ann Osborne will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor of First Baptist East officiating.
Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Margaret (Peggy) Ann Osborne, 77, a native of Piqua, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Lawton.
Peggy was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Gladys Eloise (Donham) Seaton and John Knowles Seaton on Oct. 28, 1943. She graduated from Piqua High School. Later, Peggy married Jerry Lee Osborne on July 3, 1963, in Piqua, Ohio. They traveled to various states and countries through military assignments as Jerry rose to the rank of Captain. After his retirement from the military service, they made Lawton their final home. Peggy was married to Jerry for 53 years. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician Supervisor for Comanche County Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years. Peggy was involved in Eastern Star, which she loved dearly. She served in many positions and traveled all over Oklahoma attending meetings. One specific position she was most proud to serve was Grand Marshal for the State of Oklahoma Grand Chapter in 2012. Peggy was involved in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi International and the chapter Xi Delta Beta. She loved her sisters in this group.
Peggy is preceded in death by her mom, Gladys Eloise (Donham) Seaton, her dad, John Knowles Seaton, and her husband, Cpt. (Ret.) Jerry Lee Osborne.
Peggy is survived by three sons, John Osborne and wife Leah; son, James Osborne and wife Joy; son, Eric Osborne and wife Selda; stepson, Rocky Osborne and wife Tracy; sister, Barbara Garrett and husband Ron; grandchildren include: Ryan Osborne and wife, Lauren; Brittany Brooks and husband Michael; Patrick Osborne; Michaela Chaney and husband Brice; Daniel Osborne; Rocky Osborne; Alexander Osborne; and Connor Osborne. Peggy also had a great-grandson, Rhett Brooks and great-granddaughter, Ellie Osborne.
Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Osborne, Patrick Osborne, Daniel Osborne, Alexander Osborne, Connor Osborne, and Brice Chaney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the EOD Warrior Foundation www.eodwarriorfoundation.org or Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org. Both organizations were near and dear to Peggy’s heart.
The family of Peggy Osborne wish to extend their sincere thanks to family and friends who have reached out in support or shared messages with them the past few days. They appreciate the kind words and love you have given.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com