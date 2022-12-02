Funeral Mass for Margaret Mae Cotten will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Rayanna Narisetti, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sterling Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 4:46 am
Margaret Mae Cotten, 82, of Del City, and formerly of Elgin, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2022 at her residence in Del City. She was born Jan. 31, 1940 on a farm near Elgin to Andrew J. and Rosa (Fehring) Conway. Margaret graduated from Elgin High School and later worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone/AT&T as an operator in Lawton and Oklahoma City. She retired from the phone company after nearly 30 years of work. At that point she became a caregiver for the elderly in Oklahoma City. Margaret married Larry Neal Cotten Sr. on Sept. 29, 1962 in Lawton. Larry passed away on Jan. 7, 2006.
Margaret enjoyed taking care of her family and anyone else for that matter, she was a very selfless person and would go to any extent to help someone. She was a loyal and dedicated wife and was simply just a good person. She enjoyed cooking, dance classes, and listening to Christmas music year-round.
Survivors include two children: her son Larry Cotten Jr. and wife Janet of Huddington Beach, California, and daughter, Tammy Cotten of Del City, and a granddaughter that was like another daughter, Zarah Olivares of Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and seven siblings.
