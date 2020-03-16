Funeral service for Margaret LaVonne Keathley Bland will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Arena Cowboy Church, North of Lawton, Oklahoma with David Mcghghy, Pastor and Billy Harmon, Pastor of Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, south of Indiahoma, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Margaret LaVonne Keathley Bland, 80 years, 11 months, and 3 days, Indiahoma, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Indiahoma. She was born April 11, 1939 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Bessie Camp Keathley. She Married Truman Dale Bland in Cyril, Oklahoma on August 20, 1965 and they were married for 52 years, 9 months and 29 days before Truman’s passing on June 18, 2018.
LaVonne grew up in Chickasha, Oklahoma and moved to Indiahoma after her marriage to Truman. LaVonne had several jobs throughout her life. One of the most fulfilling for her was caring for the elderly as a nurse’s assistant for nearly 20 years in area nursing homes. LaVonne also spent many years taking care of her own home and helping where she could with her grandchildren. LaVonne was an avid fisherman.
LaVonne is survived by her daughters, Paula Fisher and husband John Mark of Chattanooga, Oklahoma Radie Riddle and husband Pat of Sterling, Oklahoma, son, Joe Bland and wife Belinda of Indiahoma, sister, Juanita Rinaudo of Bossier City, Louisiana, ten grandchildren, William Andrew Kiser, Tiffany Jackson, Ronnie Currey, Chris Bland, Bailey Bland, Justin Carter, Ashley Carter, John David Fisher, Sarah Fisher and Tami Morefield, 16 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Truman, mother Bessie, daughter, Roberta Bland Welden, son-in-law, BJ Welden, great granddaughter, Heaven Lea Carter, three brothers and five sisters.
Memorial contributions can be made to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 28486 NW Cache Rd., Indiahoma, OK 73552.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.