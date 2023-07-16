Funeral service for Margaret Jane Cooper will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Re. Leonard Reimer, Pastor, Faith Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Family will greet guests from 6 — 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Margaret Jane Cooper, 85, of Lawton, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at her home. She was born on a farm in Niota, Tennessee, on Nov. 21, 1937, to Elbert and Carrie Lones. She attended kindergarten through 8th grade in Niota. She graduated from McMinn County High in 1956.
Margaret met Alvin L. Cooper, a career military man, in June of 1956. They married on Dec. 18, 1960, in Eton, Georgia. Margaret and Alvin were blessed with three children, Gregory, Jennifer, and Matthew. When possible, Margaret traveled with her husband making homes in many states as well as in the Panama Canal Zone and Robinson Barracks, Germany.
She was employed by the U.S. Government for many years working as a head cashier in commissaries. She was President of the N.C.O. Wives Club in Panama. Margaret was a member of the DAVA and spent much of her time raising funds and giving of herself. She was a Christian and a member of Faith Bible Church Lawton.
Margaret is survived by her son, Matthew Cooper and friend Tina Rhodes of Lawton; daughter-in-law, Deborah Cooper Roberts and husband Benny J. of Lawton; daughter-in-law, Erynn Lockhart of Cache; grandsons: Dr. Sean Cooper and wife Megumi of Salisbury, Maryland; Anthony Bennett of Hominy; Timothy Cooper and wife Kelsey of Lawton; Benjamin Clark and friend Tiffany Guthrie of Lawton; a very special granddaughter, Ella Jane Cooper, of Cache; great grandchildren: Elliott, Harrison and Marilyn, and Layla Cooper, Madalyn, Rhyan, and Charli Rosenquist; sister, Linda Mahon of Stollings of West Virginia; sister-in-law, Rose Akers of Gary of Indiana; and, lifelong friends, Nancy Ballew of Athens, Tennessee, and Verna Landall of Elgin; along with many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years, Alvin, son Gregory, daughter Jennifer, brothers: Reverend Tom Lones and John Lones, sister Pat Fillers, and sister-in-law Sharon Lones.
In lieu of flowers Margaret had requested that friends and family make a donation to the charity of the donor’s choice.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
