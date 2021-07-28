Margaret Fay (Montgomery) Witt, 83, went to be with our Lord on July 25, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday July 29, 2021 at the Grandfield United Methodist Church with visitation from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Grandfield Funeral Home.
Margaret was born in Yukon, on Aug. 2, 1937 to James Dewitt Montgomery and Essie Fay (Holcomb) Montgomery. She grew up and graduated high school in Grandfield where she met the love of her life, Charles Tillman Witt Jr. They married on May 15, 1955. They lived most of their early years in Garland, Texas before moving back to Grandfield. Margaret worked for the Grandfield School System and was very active in the Grandfield United Methodist Church. She had a well deserved reputation as an excellent cook, especially baking, where she had won contests. She was a very gifted seamstress and in leaner times made her children’s clothes. She was a self taught musician who could play nearly any instrument. She was a good friend to many, especially with Janay Due, who was her oldest and dearest friend. Anyone who knew her could tell you that she was as kind as she was beautiful. She was the perfect daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who the kids affectionately called Meme. She will be missed terribly until we meet again.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charles.
She is survived by four children: Doni Witt of Grandfield; Mark Witt and wife, Gay Ann of Mobile, AL.; Cindy Jacks and husband, James of Grandfield; and Leslie Stovall and husband, Mike of Graham, TX. She is also survived by two sisters and a brother: Jean Ann Bolton and husband Bobby; Betty Hendricksen and husband, Lowell and Jim Montgomery and wife Gizelle. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank all the nurses, Hospice and Tiffany Jacks who loved and cared for her during her last few months.
If desiring, memorials can be made to the Grandfield United Methodist Church or Hospice of Lawton, OK.