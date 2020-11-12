Funeral mass for Margaret E. Smith, 86, of Lawton will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton officiating.
Mrs. Smith passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will begin on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.
Margaret was born on May 5, 1934 in Gloucester, New Jersey to Edgar and Anna (Devaux) Walters. She grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Gloucester Catholic School in 1952. She married William Smith on May 18, 1954. Mr. Smith passed away on July 20, 1978. Margaret moved to Lawton in 1979 where she attended Cameron University and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and a minor in History. She loved classical music and was an artist who took great pride in her work as well as passing her talents along to many students. She taught art to senior citizens in North Carolina and Kentucky. She was a road warrior who loved to travel and have adventures with her children and grandchildren. Margaret was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Margaret “Peggy” and Kevin Bolinsky, of Lawton, OK, Stephen and Cindy Smith, of Surfside Beach, TX, Theresa and Sean Morris, of Castle Rock, CO, Anna and John Richman, of Cache, OK, and Amy and Curtis Ebitz, of Sneads Ferry, NC; two brothers, Frederick Walters, of Lawton, OK and David Walters, of CT; and numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, William Smith.
Memorial contributions maybe made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
