Margaret Colgin

Margaret was born March 24, 1935 in Lawton, to Amos and Hazel (White) Jeantet where she grew up, attended school and raised a family. Margaret worked in the civil service and was a telephone operator for AT&T after high school.
She passed away on Aug. 21, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Margaret enjoyed Square dancing and traveled the circuit with her first husband. She was the proprietress of Toy Town and a hobby store in downtown Lawton for many years. Often the youth filled the back room for Slot Car racing. The Christmas season was celebrated by Margaret in serving the community with wrapping gifts. Margaret raised her two sons in Lawton and later Colorado with her second husband Ivan.
Margaret enjoyed travel and her annual trips to Las Vegas meeting her sister from MN and other friends. After moving back to Oklahoma she enjoyed lunches, card and board games at Woodson Park Senior Center in Oklahoma City. Margaret also cherished the friendships, keeping the calendar, weekly lunches, and outings with The Woodson Purple Ladies Social Club.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Amos and Hazel Jeantet; two sisters: Cora Lou McKay and Barbara Ann Wells; her sons: Johnny and Edward Amos Gorski; her husband, Ivan W. Colgin.
She is survived by her nieces and their extended family.
Entombment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
It would be her wish for memorial donations to be made to Woodson Park Senior Center 3401 S May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73119.