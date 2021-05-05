Margaret C. Taylor was born in October of 1930 in Holdenville, Oklahoma, to Dr. Rev. Horace C. and Mae (Walls) Casey. She attended school in Ardmore through 10th grade and graduated from Enid High School, Enid, in 1948. Margaret received a scholarship to attend Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, VA; however, after the sudden death of her mother, she chose to stay close to her family and to attend Oklahoma A&M College (OSU). In May 1952, Margaret graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education.
While attending Oklahoma A&M, Margaret met Joe Taylor through socials at sorority and fraternity functions. (Margaret was a lifelong Kappa Alpha Theta member and Joe was a lifelong Delta Tau Delta member.) On June 8, 1952, Margaret Casey and Joe Taylor were married at First Presbyterian Church in Enid. They were married for 58 years until Joe’s death in April of 2011. Margaret and Joe would make the T- Ranch of rural Comanche and Kiowa County their home. Their union was blessed with four children: James, Julia, Joy Mae, and Janice.
In 1964, Margaret began teaching fifth grade at Cache Elementary School in Cache. That same year Margaret returned to college to pursue a degree in Elementary Education. She began that journey at Southwestern State College (SWOSU) in Weatherford. She took most of her classes during the summer months along with a night class each semester.
Margaret was fondly known as a teacher for all kids. (Her initials ‘MCT’ were later used by a student for the nickname ‘MadCat’ due to her humor and rapport with students.) That nickname is still used by friends and family. During her teaching years at Cache, Margaret was involved with PTA, selling tickets at basketball games, driving a school bus in the summer to Great Plains Vo-Tech for high school juniors and seniors, making trips to band events, sporting events, as well as FFA cattle shows at the local, county, and state levels.
After several years of teaching fifth grade, Margaret decided to return to college to complete her Master’s in Reading Instruction also from SWOSU. Margaret continued teaching school in the Lawton Public Schools system where she taught fifth grade, reading, and kindergarten. Margaret loved educating children and learning as much as she could during her 25 years of teaching.
Margaret was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lawton; a lifetime member of Oklahoma State University Alumni Association, Mountain Metro AMBUCS, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Kappa Delta Gamma Teacher’s Sorority, and Saddle Mountain Round-Up Club.
Margaret and Joe traveled to many OSU football games (including Bowl games). The two of them also traveled to Canada, Mexico, Europe, and many US states. One of their favorite spots to travel was Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo.
In Margaret’s retirement she loved to play bingo, go to casinos with friends and family, and travel. (Her love of travel also steered her to a Travel Agent course at Vo-Tech.)
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Taylor; her parents, Dr. Rev. Horace and Mae Casey; her sister-in-law, Jean Anne Merritt Casey; and her brother-in-law, Jim Taylor.
Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses: James (Kay) Taylor of Lawton; Julia (Richard) Riffe of Weatherford; Joy Mae (Skip) Johnson of Overland Park, Kansas; and Janice (Dr. Perry) Evans of Owasso; her brother, Craig (Jackie) Casey of Durham, North Carolina; her sister-in-law, Earlene Taylor of Elk City; and many kissin’ cousins from Arkansas. Margaret is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nursing staff at Montereau Retirement Community in Tulsa for their nine years of nursing care for Margaret.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Margaret’s memory be honored by gifts to the following: Josephine Hoffer Endowed Scholarship in Early Education, Oklahoma State University Foundation; Mountain Metro AMBUCS for the purchase of a mobility Amtryke; or First Presbyterian Church of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Viewing and Memory Boards for Margaret will be held 9 a.m. to Noon this Friday, May 7, 2021 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home in Lawton. Thank you to the services of Chapman-Black Funeral Home of Cleveland and Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home of Lawton.
A graveside service for family and friends will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8700 NW Cache Road, Lawton, on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. The family requests that those in attendance please wear masks.
In celebration of Margaret’s amazing life and wonderful memories we ask everyone attending to please wear something purple — her favorite color!