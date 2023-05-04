Marcus Medina went to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Lawton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Watchetaker Hall with Eduardo Santiago officiating.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 8:13 am
He was born to Myra and Felix Medina in Rochester, NY. He attended Eisenhower High School and received his GED. He enjoyed staying home and watching movies. He also enjoyed art, drawing, and listening to music. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by mother, Myra Liz Medina; stepfather, Herman Nesbitt; special mom, Debra Baker, all of Lawton. Father, Felix Medina Sr. of Winter Park, FL; two brothers: Roberto Medina of Lawton and Jeremiah Medina of Winter Park, FL. Grandmother, Felicita Medina, Aunt Marisol Medina, Uncle & Aunt Rey and Luzet Caez all of Rochester , NY. Aunts and uncles Rolanda and Eduardo Santiago, Lalecia and Robert Wells, Melissa Renee Castillo, Miranda Hoahwah, Patricia Nesbitt, Roderick Hoahwah Jr., Terence Hoahwah, Otis Brown. Nephew, Zion Bell and niece, Zahleah Bell; cousins: Luis and Jessica Lazu, Marisol Melendez, Abdiel Valentin, Ashley, Liana, Rey, Tiffany Caez, All of Rochester, NY. Jeremiah Teeters, Joseph Coosewoon, Melissa Castillo, Mariana Moore, Lisa Marie Rosado, Gary Chasenah Jr., Jonathan Hoahwah, Ryan Cintron, Samantha Littles, Jorge Garcia, Jalyn Santiago, Jalecia Santiago, and Juliana Santiago. And many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by sister, Mari Lynn Medina; grandfather, Felix Medina Sr. and grandparents Roderick Sr. and Charlene Hoahwah; great-grandmother Mercedes Valdez.
