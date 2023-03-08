Funeral Mass for SFC (Retired) Marcos Antonio Melendez will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. — 9 p.m. at the funeral home. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
SFC (Retired) Marcos Antonio Melendez died Sunday, March 5, 2023 at his residence in Lawton at the age of 100. He was born Nov. 16, 1922 in Orocovis, Puerto Rico. He grew up in Puerto Rico, attending school there, and joined the U.S. Army at an early age. He retired from the Army in 1972 having served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He was the recipient of numerous awards including the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal 4th award, American Defense Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation with Germany clasp, National Defense Service Medal with one bronze service star, Korean Service Medal with four bronze service stars, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device (1960), Expert badge with Carbine Bar, Auto Rifle Bar and Rifle Bar and the Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar. He was also the recipient of the Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal, a Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Puerto Rico’s 65th Infantry Regiment by President Barack Obama. PBS featured him in a special dedicated to the Borinqueneers.
Following his retirement from the Army he worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill until retirement. He married Leila Lucila Rodriguez on April 6, 1946 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. She preceded him in death on June 23, 1998. He later married Irma Perez on Aug. 11, 2001 in Lawton.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the VFW. He was very musically talented, proficient in playing six different stringed instruments and possessed a heavenly voice. While in Puerto Rico, as a result of his musical talents, he was featured in a radio program with Ramito “El de Bayamon”.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and was welcoming to everyone who met him.
He is survived by his wife, Irma Melendez, of the home; his children and their spouses: Hector Melendez and Claire; Hiram Melendez and Jeanie; Javier Melendez and Monica and Julia and Ron Eickhoff; step sons: Hector Perez Jr. and Michelle Sanders and Charles Perez and Lindsey; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; two brothers: Raymond Melendez and Donato Melendez; and a step brother, Frank Medina.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Leila Lucila Melendez; his daughter, Maria Reese; his oldest son, Marcos Antonio Melendez Jr.; his third son, Jaime Heriberto Melendez, and a brother, Raymond M. Melendez.