Funeral for Sierra Marciella Cazarez, 11, Lawton, is pending with Whinery-Huddleston.
Miss Cazarez died Dec. 17, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Sunny with gusty winds. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 3:01 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.