Funeral service for Marcella Ann Kennedy, 86, of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Kennedy passed on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
A private family interment will be held at a later date at Highland Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Marcella Kennedy was born in Idabel, on Feb. 25, 1936 to Roy and Mary Settles. Her early childhood was spent in Idabel and Ardmore. The family later moved to Durant where Marcella graduated from Durant High School and then served as secretary at the First Christian Church. She married John (JW) W Kennedy at the First Christian Church in Durant on July 9, 1954.
She spent the early years of her marriage in Durant, where her three children were born, and then moved to Duncan. The family later relocated to Lawton where JW owned and operated a Farmers Insurance agency. She helped her husband in the insurance agency and refinished antiques in their garage. She and JW were trendsetters when they opened Yesterdays Antique Mall in Lawton that allowed multiple vendors to offer antiques to the public.
Marcella participated in a range of activities and hobbies. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and golf and later took up oil painting in the 80’s. She and JW traveled in their RV quite often to Colorado where they rode their matching motorbikes. Marcella enjoyed her weekly bridge club with friends. She and her husband were a very active couple, engaging in hobbies constantly. She was particularly fond of antiques and would attend antique auctions with her husband in Oklahoma City and Texas several times a month. Marcella was an engaged and loyal mother and grandmother. Her two grandsons were one of the delights of her life and she was a significant influence in their lives from the time they were infants.
She was a former member of the Lawton Country Club and First United Methodist Church.
She had three children, Brad Kennedy, Terri (Henderson) Kennedy and Kelly Kennedy.
Marcella is preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law, daughter Kelly, daughter Terri, husband JW, and two nephews.
Her survivors include grandson, Austin Henderson and his wife, Chelsea and their son, Bentley, Elgin; grandson, Philip Henderson, Oklahoma City; son, Brad Kennedy, Nevada; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Denise Henderson, Norman; sisters: Pat Downs and her husband, Bill, of Edmond and Mary Margaret Smiley, Gainesville, TX; brother, Bob Settles and his wife, Susie, Edmond: and several nieces and nephews.
