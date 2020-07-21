Private family memorial service for Manuela Beltran De Morales will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Elkins, Pastor of Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Geronimo, Oklahoma officiaiting.
Friends and extended family members may view the service by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the seriousness of these times, the family requests that masks be worn while attending this service. We will also have masks available.
Mrs. Morales went home to Jesus on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 73. She was born to Juvencio and Maria Antonia Beltran in Allende, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Manuela later married Andrew Morales, Sr. in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Manuela was a loving and dedicated wife who had many different hobbies. She mainly liked to cook, sew, garden, swim, and dance. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Wherever she went she always had a positive, radiant energy that brightened every room. She always had a huge smile on her face that was contagious. She loved many people and reminded them daily. She was a very hard worker as a packaging designer, and everyday made special creations for special moments for people across the world. She was a Heaven sent angel, and she will be missed by every soul that knew her.
She is survived by her children, Jesse and former wife Stephanie, Rosa and husband Darrell, Juan C. and wife Jennifer, Arnoldo and wife Ashely, her stepchildren John, Marguerite, and Gabriella, her grandchildren, Shandy, Amanda, Joshua, Madison, Chase, Sophie, and Brody, her great grandchildren Gianna and Xavier; her siblings, Hilaro, Gerardo, Concha, Ardiana, and Jesus.
Manuela joins her parents, Lucila Mendia, Andrew Morales, Andrew Morlaes Jr., Claudia Beltran, Heriberto Beltran, and Andrew Morales Sr. in Heaven.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com