Graveside service for Mance Rogers, 86, of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Sergeant First Class Mance Rogers our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather passed on September 4, 2020 to be with the lord.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, September 17, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery at all times.
Mance Rogers was Born April 19, 1934 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Henry and Florence Rogers and he had 12 brothers and sisters.
Mance joined the military at age 20. Mance was in the military for 22 years. During his time in the army he was a drill sergeant, platoon sergeant and sergeant first class. Mance earned The Bronze Star Medal, The Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster and The Bronze Star Medal with V Device and the Purple Heart.
He did 3 tours in Germany and even spent a year in Berlin. His other duty stations include Ft. Riley, Kansas and Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He retired from the military at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma in 1977. He was later employed by Lawton Public Schools for 20 years before retiring in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Hester Rogers; two children: Abigail Green and Marsha Riggins and Duke Riggins; Grandchildren: Devante Green, Eric Clements, Geno Horsley, Eric Clements, Lionel Clements, Tanya Castro, Joseph Castro and Ranida Hanley; Brother: Benjamin Rogers and Diane Rogers; and many very special nieces and nephews. Also dear friends, Dorothy and Billy Ray Dillard.
Proceeded in death: Mother, Florence Rogers, Father, Henry Rogers, Daughter, Sharon Clements, Grandson, Shawn Clements, and by six brothers and four sisters.
