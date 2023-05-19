Funeral service for former Frederick resident, Mamie Ruth Brink, age 94, of New Braunfels, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone, Frederick, Oklahoma, with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Ms. Brink passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Memory Care of New Braunfels.
Mamie Ruth Brink was born on Feb. 1, 1929, in Grandfield, Oklahoma, to A.J. and Levis M. (Thomas) Peters. She attended Tipton Grade School, later transferring to Weaver Consolidated #13. She graduated from Weaver High School with the Class of 1947. Mamie later continued her education at Indian Meridian Vo-Tech in Stillwater, Oklahoma. When her children began school, she took a job at Centra Leather Goods; then she was employed with Crescent Drug before working as a teacher’s aide for Frederick Public Schools. In 1996, she started working for Box, Inc. until her retirement. She volunteered for many years at the Tillman County Election Board starting at Precinct 1 at the Frederick Church of Christ, then moving to Precinct 4 at the First United Methodist Church as the Precinct Clerk. Mamie was a former member of the Buzy Bee Homemaker Club. Ms. Brink was also the Manitou 4-H Leader and an Honorary Frederick FFA Member. While she attended the Manitou Baptist Church, she led the singing and was the Vacation Bible School leader. She also was the G.A. Leader at Trinity Baptist Church. Mamie was currently a member of the First Baptist Church of Frederick, Oklahoma, where she sang in the choir for many years and also helped with Gods Gals.
She is survived by her children: Donna Gaye (Brink) Smith and her husband Chris of New Braunfels, Texas, Terry H. Brink and wife Ellen of Frederick, Oklahoma, Jerome Benjamin (Benny) Brink, Jr. and his wife Nelda of Agate, Colorado; seven grandchildren: Carmen Suzanne Crisantes of San Antonio, Texas, Brandon Jack Smith of Austin, Texas, Shane Hugh Brink and his wife Amy of Mustang, Oklahoma, Megan Ann Dodd and her husband Jeremy of Lawton, Oklahoma, Gina Ashcroft, Dana Kaupie and her husband Tom, and Lisa Hayes and her husband Jon all from Agate, Colorado; two step-grandchildren: Lisa Sanmann and her husband Kevin of Bonham, Texas and Jason Seales and his wife Layla of Lubbock, Texas; 16 great-grandchildren, including Adrian Thomas Crisantes, Daphne Georgina Crisantes, Helena Lourdes Crisantes, Sutton Brink, and Aristen Dodd; one nephew, David Peters; and four nieces: Deborah Zolman and her husband Randy, Denise Stocks and her husband Keith, Jaque Hogue and her husband Don, and Janice Stout.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Levis Peters; a sister, Sarah Jo Peters; two brothers: Jack R. Peters and his wife Norma and John Thomas “Tom” Peters and his wife Peggy and their daughter-in-law, Bobbie Jo Peters; and a grandson-in-law, Adrian Crisantes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Home for Boys or to the Burkhardt Memorial Cemetery Trust in memory of Mamie Ruth Brink.