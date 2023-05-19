Funeral service for former Frederick resident, Mamie Ruth Brink, age 94, of New Braunfels, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone, Frederick, Oklahoma, with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.

Ms. Brink passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Memory Care of New Braunfels.

Recommended for you