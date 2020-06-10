Malia Aisha Netter Hicks, age 40, of Bronx, New York passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
Malia was born on August 16, 1979 in Lawton to William and Phyllis (States) Netter. She was a Lawton native and graduated from Lawton Eisenhower High School. She moved to Bronx, New York in 2005 and remained there until her death. Malia was a very outgoing person. In her free time, she enjoyed doing hair and tattoos but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Phyllis (States) Netter; one brother, Michael A. Netter and one biological brother, Robert D. Netter Jr., Malia is survived by her biological mother, Elizabeth Netter; her biological father, Robert D. Netter Sr. of Oklahoma City; five daughters, Lanaia, Analeni, Leilani, Kaila and Kawai; three sons, Palani, Keanu and Akanu; two stepsisters, Benita Mitchell of Oklahoma City and Shawna Henry of Lawton; two biological sisters, Myumi Netter of Oklahoma City and Mutcha Netter of Oklahoma City; five brothers, William C. Netter of Mattapan, Massachusetts, Stephen Netter of California, Robert D. Netter Sr. of Oklahoma City, Harry R. Netter and wife Gail of Texas and Dennis J. Netter of Oklahoma; four sisters, Sharon Netter-Lopez of Lawton, Sheila M. Netter Nolan and husband Richard of Oklahoma City, Shirley Netter Pride and husband Willie of Lawton and Kehaunania Netter of North Carolina and her Hawaiian family along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Malia Aisha Netter Hicks will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
