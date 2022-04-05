Malcolm Nevaquaya Jr., 75, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home in Lawton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday at the Comanche Nation Community Center in Apache with Rev. Richard Blackburn officiating. Burial with military honors is under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Wake service will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday April 5, 2020 at the Comanche Nation Community Center in Apache.
Malcolm was born on July 27, 1946 in Lawton to Malcolm Nevaquaya Sr. and Velma Yellowfish Komah. Malcolm attended and graduated from Apache High School.
Malcolm joined the US Army he served for five years nine months. He honorably discharged April 3, 1974. His honors include National Defense Service Medal, M-16 (MKM), Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 DEV.
Malcolm was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and CIVA. He was a Descendant of Yellowfish and Doc Tate Nevaquaya.
He is Survived by his daughter, Monique Nevaquaya of Lawton; son, Aaron Nevaquaya of Norman; two brothers: Byron Komah of Rockwall, Texas and Richard Komah of Apache; eight grandchildren: Moses, Athena, Camille, Kenai, Demetrius, Emma, Aaron Jr., and Cassie.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Verwyn Nevaquaya; parents, Malcolm Nevaquaya Sr. and Velma Yellowfish Komah; sister, Victoria Pewenofkit; and nephew, M.C. Pewenofkit.