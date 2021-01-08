Makayla Lauren Taylor, born July 7, 1997 in El Paso TX, passed unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2020, at the young age of 23. A graduate of Lawton High School with dreams of becoming a Child Psychologist after plans of graduating from Cameron University this coming May. Makayla proved the only thing bigger than her smile was her drive and passion. Joy, laughter, and love were spread to everyone she knew and came in contact with. Her smile was sweet, infectious, and brought delight to all she shared it with. Always ready with a kind word, Makayla could without fail brighten someone’s day when they needed it most. She was bold and full of life. Music, concerts, and spending time with friends brought her the most pleasure. She was a force to be reckoned with. Smart. Stubborn. Sassy. Beautiful. Just a few of the words that come to mind describing an incredible young woman who was taken far too early.
Left to cherish her memory are her father and stepmother: Lawrence and Heather Taylor, her brothers and sisters: Aleyiah Halford; Jadyn Taylor and Kaydence Taylor; her niece, Raegan Grayson, her aunts: Jessica Barry, Lauren Taylor (from whom she got her middle name); grandparents: Lawrence R Taylor Sr., Gary Stafford, Elizabeth Taylor, Terri Taylor, and Diane Stafford as well as a host of cousins and other family members that love her. Also left behind is her sister KaBellah, brother Kendrick and mother Miranda Roberts.
Makayla is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Ernie and Wilma Taylor; Ruby Shelton and Uncle Scott Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held by Lawrence Taylor for his family and friends on Saturday Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1314 SW 11th St., Lawton. Pastor Steve Mallow will officiate. Food and beverages will be served.
“Life is what you celebrate. All of it. Even in its end.”
-Joann Harris