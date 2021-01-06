Makayla Lauren Taylor sunrise occurred on July, 7, 1997 in El Paso, TX. She joined the life of Lawrence and Miranda Taylor and brother, Kendrick Cantwell. Makayla’s sunset came on Dec. 27, 2020 while visiting with her beloved brother Kendrick and his beloved wife, Shelbi in Oahu, HI. After Lawrence was deployed from White Sands, NM; Makayla became permanent resident of Oklahoma, residing in Cache, until she, mother and brother relocated to Lawton. She graduated from Lawton High and started attending college at Cameron University where she was preparing to graduate this coming May. She was intent and excited to become a children’s Psychologist. Makayla loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved going to concerts and especially YOUNG DOLPH! She was always so full of life and joy! She was so smart and stubborn that if she made a decision she would make it happen. Makayla was fun, loving and so full of life. She worked so hard to get finals and everything in her life completed so that she could take this holiday break and spend it in Hawaii with her beloved brother and beloved sister-n-law, (sister). She was so excited! And she certainly deserved it. She always worked hard and she always made sure her family knew she loved them and they were ok! She loved her baby sister and spent very special times with her. They were best friends as well as sisters. Makayla adored her mother and shared every aspect of her life with her. She remained at home while working and attending college so that she could be there for her mother and sister. They always shared holidays, birthdays, friends birthdays and just because days. Her mother always made sure Makayla knew she was special and Makayla always made sure her mother knew she was special! Makayla’s friends were and still are a big part of their lives and her mother has always kept them included so Makayla felt free to bring them home. Makayla was always so thoughtful of people and especially her grandparents. She would make sure to visit them at least once a week and would check on them daily. She would pop in with special surprises and was always there if they needed her. Her grandmother says she was her “Ride or Die”, as the kids say today. Makayla was a beautiful, loving, and thoughtful person. The day she gained her wings, the world went a little darker and for her family, a lot sadder, without the ray of sunshine that always surrounded this beautiful child. Her nicknames included Red and Kbug! She was always so passionate about everything in her life. We know not why God chose to call her home so soon, but we feel her life was too short and we will continue searching for a way past this pain at losing her so soon. She truly was the one of the greatest gifts God has loaned us. She is survived by her mother, Miranda Roberts and partner Baron Long of the home; sister KaBellah of the home; brother Kendrick Cantwell and wife Shelbi of Oahu, HI.; grandparents, Rocky and Patricia Cantwell, Lawton; uncles: Rocky Cantwell Lawton; Scott Vannier and wife Mindi of Texas; Chris Robertson of Chickasha; Joey Robertson of Cement; SPECIAL UNCLE Tommy Robertson, Oklahoma; Ronnie Robertson of Chickasha; aunt Danielle Clarke Lawton; great-aunt Eva Doughty Anadarko; honorary aunt, Sara Honorary; brother, Trevor Powers; SPECIAL cousins: Victoria Robertson; Hannah Robertson; Ashleigh Robertson; Taylor Vannier; Cheyenne Vannier; Shelby Coleman; and Travis Coleman all of Texas; father, Lawrence Taylor of Florida; half sister Katie Taylor, Florida; half brother Jayden Taylor of Cache; SPECIAL FRIENDS: Joseph Castro; Gillian Paras; Cierra Blackowl; Maddie Monroe; Gabe Schlumbohm; Cierra Reyes; Kayleigh Wallace; Tamiyah Dean; Shylin Freeman; Ari Smith; Ruby Hill and Indya Hill.
She had so many friends, it’s hard to remember all of the names and I’m sorry if I’ve forgotten any but you know who you are and how deeply she cared for you all.
Preceded in death by great-grandfather Frank Robertson, great-grandmother LouAnne Robertson (Grannie Annie) grandfather Fred Vannier; grandmother, Jackie Vannier; great-grandfather Lawerence Vannier; great-grandmother Effie Bierra; uncle’s: Gary Robertson, and Rickey Robertson; great-aunts Margaret Teeter and Wanda Lane. Special heavenly angel friends Marissa Martinez and Kelsi Thomas.
There will be a family visitation for family and friends Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 5 — 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home.
Services will be held at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Anadarko, next to her beloved Grannie Annie.
Services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at: www.smithfuneralservices.com