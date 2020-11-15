Major (Ret.) Thomas J. Booras, age 96, of Lawton, Oklahoma, died on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2020, at Southwestern Hospital after a short illness.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, and two siblings, Nick Booras and Ann Miller. He is survived by three children: Laurie Booras, Susan Mattingly, and Kim Booras; and two grandchildren: Daniel Guill and Mark Mattingly.
Tom was a veteran of three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, where he piloted the Cobra Helicopter (UH1-B gunship). Most of Tom’s career was spent as a pilot of both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. After retiring from the military, he worked as a civilian test pilot at Fort Sill. Tom loved to work on projects around the house and could “fix anything.” One of his proudest accomplishments was building a Midget Mustang experimental aircraft in his home garage. He enjoyed displaying the plane at air shows around Oklahoma and flew it to visit his family in upstate New York.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with a graveside ceremony on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, for immediate family only.
