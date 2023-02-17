Memorial service for Major (ret) Stephen Smith Dennis, 78, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Harley Davidson of Western Hills Church of Christ and Rev. Curtis Erwin, of Crossroads Baptist Church officiating.
Stephen Smith Dennis died in Lawton on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following a brief illness.
Steve was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Wellington, Kansas, as the youngest of eight children born to Paul Henry ‘Brick’ and Eugenia (Smith) Dennis. He graduated high school in El Dorado, Kansas, in 1962 and from the University of Kansas in 1966 with a BS in Journalism. He married Claire Peck Dennis on Feb. 18, 1966, in Lawrence, Kansas. After Claire’s untimely death in 1993, he later married longtime friend and work associate, Jan Smith Dennis, in 2018.
Steve joined the U.S. Army and served his country in Vicenza, Italy, and Wurzburg, Germany, but most of his career was spent at Fort Sill, OK. He was recognized with numerous awards throughout his career, including the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. Upon his retirement from the Army in 1988, he worked as a defense contractor for Computer Sciences Corporation until his retirement in 2004.
Steve was an outgoing person who was a friend to all who knew him. He loved the outdoors, hunting, boating, camping, traveling, and following MacArthur High School football and track. He absolutely adored his granddaughters, Callie and Cate, and dearly loved his family and extended family. A favorite activity was calling and staying in touch with loved ones across the country.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jan of the home; sons: Philip Dennis (and his wife Jennifer), Lawton, OK and Russell Dennis, Santa Cruz, CA; and grandchildren: Callie and Cate Dennis. He also leaves behind his wife’s children and grandchildren: Helen Chedester (and her husband, Jason), Marlow, OK; Todd Cox, Marlow, OK; Donny Cox (and his wife Karen), Waurika, OK; and Becky Archuleta (and her husband Anthony), Littleton, CO. Grandchildren include Chance Ballard, Skye Chedester, Brooke Cox, Cody Cox, Jesse Cox, and Kaitlynn Archuleta.
Steve is also survived by five siblings: Kendall Dennis, Wichita, Kansas; David Dennis (and his wife Mary-Lynne), Folsom, CA: Paul Dennis (and his wife Jo), Abilene, KS; and Betty Womack (and her husband Maurice), Winfield, KS. He is also survived by his nephew and best friend Dennis Haggard (and his wife Donna), Stoddard, WI; and many more nieces and nephews who brightened his life.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, and three siblings: Virginia Haggard, Bill Dennis, and Cordy Liggett.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Lawton Athletic Foundation, Lawton Public School Foundation, or Ducks Unlimited.