Memorial service for Major (ret) Stephen Smith Dennis, 78, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Harley Davidson of Western Hills Church of Christ and Rev. Curtis Erwin, of Crossroads Baptist Church officiating.

Stephen Smith Dennis died in Lawton on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following a brief illness.

