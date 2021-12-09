On Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, MAJ (Retired)Walter Horton, age 102, passed away in Oklahoma City. His life began during the Spanish Flu pandemic and he left us during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Walter was born on Oct. 13, 1919 in Lewisville, Texas. He was the fourth of seven children born to Walter and Princess Horton. His family moved to Oklahoma when he was a child and he grew up in Cotton County. He lived during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. In 1930, his family came down with smallpox. Only he and his older sister were unscathed. The two preteens took care of the family and farm during the family illness. He graduated from Ahpeatone High School and attended Southwestern State Teachers College. He joined the Army National Guard to help pay his college expenses and to send money home to his family. Walter was called to active duty on Sept. 16, 1940.
Walter loved God, his country, and his family. He married Doris C. Horton on May 22, 1948. They were married 68 years, until her passing in 2016. In 1950 the Korean war broke out. Walter arrived in Korea, July 13, 1950 with the 555th Field Artillery Battalion. He retired from active duty in 1961 at Fort Sill obtaining the rank of Major. He lived the remainder of his life in Lawton and served with many community organizations. He has been a member of the American Legion, VFW, Sojourners and the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW). He achieved the 32nd degree in The Scottish Rite. His family joined Westminster Presbyterian Church in 1959. There he served seven terms as a ruling elder, committee chairperson, Clerk of Session and on Synod and Presbytery committees. In 2019, he became an Oklahoma Centenarian. He can say he drove a car until he was 100 years old. He loved telling stories and jokes. His grandchildren remember his stories of wampus cats. He would join in the laughter as well.
Walter is survived by his two daughters: Elaine Horton Abercrombie and husband, Richard of Irmo, South Carolina and their two granddaughters: Katherine Abercrombie Flynn and husband, Tommy of Richmond, Virginia and Janet Abercrombie of Atlanta, Georgia. Peggy Horton Cooksey and husband, Robert (Bob) of El Reno, and their three children and four grandchildren: Sarah Cooksey Lomize and husband, Misha and children: Henry and Anna of Oklahoma City; Steven Cooksey and wife, Paula and their two sons: Judah and Titus of Yukon, and Angela Cooksey of Moscow, Russia.
