Funeral services for MAJ (Retired) Samuel J. Gerace will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Robert L. Quinnett Jr., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
MAJ (Retired) Samuel J. Gerace, 86, Lawton, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home following a brief illness. He was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Batavia, New York to Samuel Joseph and Beatrice (Duffy) Gerace. He was inducted into the Notre Dame High School sports hall in 2021 in Batavia. He joined the US Army and retired in 1979 with the rank of Major. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal- 2 OLC, the Meritorious Service Medal-1 OLC, the Army Commendation Medal-1 OLC, the Air Medal- 1 OLC, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, 2 Overseas Service Bars and the Aircraft Crewman’s Badge. He served tours in Vietnam, Korea and Germany. Following his retirement from the Army, he worked in the Civil Service at Fort Sill as Range Control Chief for 24 years.
He married Barbel Hilmruth Maschke on May 12, 1967, in Munster, Germany. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2022. In 2021, Major Gerace was inducted into the Notre Dame High School Sports Hall of Fame in Batavia, New York. Samuel loved to work with electronics, was a great cook and genuinely just an all, around nice guy.
Survivors include his two sons: Sam R. Gerace of The Colony, Texas, and Stefan J. Gerace of Lawton; his granddaughter, Isabel N. Gerace of The Colony, Texas; three sisters: Margaret Parra of Palo Alto, California; Mary Ellen Voltura and husband Danny of Batavia, New York, and Catherine Hoitink and husband Tom of Batavia, New York; his brother, Peter Gerace and wife Bonnie of Pelham, New Hampshire, and two brothers-in-law in Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society-Liver Cancer Research at www.cancer.org.