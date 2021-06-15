Graveside service for Maj. (Retired) Robert T. (Tim) Flockoi will be 1 p.m. Thursday June 17, 2021 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin, Oklahoma.
Inurnment with full military honors is under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Maj. (Retired) Robert T. (Tim) Flockoi, 77, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 in Lawton.
He was born June 10, 1943, in Bellingham, Washington. He was adopted by George Flockoi and Ruth Pence at a young age. He grew up in Bellingham, Washington, where he had family and made many friends. When he graduated high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving for 20 years. He fought in Vietnam for 2 tours. He met and married the love of his life, Jeanetta Ann Roberts, in March of 1966, in Duncanville, Texas. They welcomed a daughter, Cristina A. Flockoi, several years later in Berlin, Germany. He retired from the military in the early 1980’s in Lawton/Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He began a new career at Halliburton Services in Duncan, Oklahoma, where he worked for 11 years. After that, he decided to work closer to home for Civil Service at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. During Civil Service career, he worked for the Department of Public Works and Army Community Services. He was also responsible for running Army Emergency Relief for many years before retiring one last time. He enjoyed fishing and Friday night poker. His love of military service did not stop when he retired because he also spent his time taking veterans back and forth to appointments or errands locally and long distance. He enjoyed helping his neighbors, his friends, and meeting new people. He was always around to lend a helping hand for those in need. He will be forever in our hearts, and loved by his family for eternity.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanetta of 55 years, his daughter, Cristina A. Flockoi Head, his son-in-law, Donald G. Head and his grandson, Timothy W. Head.
