Memorial service for MAJ (Retired) Richard Dale Joiner will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with CH(LTC) Ret. Thomas Condry, Lawton officiating.
Placement in the columbarium wall with full military honors will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
MAJ (Retired) Richard Dale Joiner, 68, Carnegie, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at his home in Carnegie. He was born Aug. 21, 1953 in Elk City, to Joseph H. Joiner, III and Lucille E. Joiner (Moore). In 1959 the family moved to Lawton. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1971 and Cameron University in 1975. He married Rebecca Dantes on Jan. 16, 1979 in Furth, Germany. Major Joiner was a 20 year veteran of the United States Army Field Artillery, retiring as a Major in 1995. Following his retirement from the Army, he worked for Goodyear for a number of years, before retiring to Carnegie to pursue his hobbies in western artifacts and firearms as a business. He was very active in scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He was also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow and a recipient of the Wood Badge Award. He was also a long-time member of the Lawton Rangers.
He is survived by two sons and their wives: Ashley and Tonya Joiner of Charleston, South Carolina; Chris and Shannon Roberson of Charleston, South Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law, Lenny Joiner and Debra Gundy of Georgetown, Texas; three grandchildren: Jace Parker Joiner; Jamison Haywood Joiner and Isabella Marie Roberson, all of Charleston, South Carolina. He is also survived by one niece, Caitlin Ann Joiner of Weatherford, Texas; one nephew, Daniel Alexander Joiner of The Colony, Texas and his ex-wife, Rebecca Dantes of Charleston, South Carolina.