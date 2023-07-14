Funeral service for Maj (Retired) E. Theodore “Ted” Lechner will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton, with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor, officiating.

Burial, with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Highland Cemetery in Winfield, Kansas.