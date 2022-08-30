Funeral Mass for Maerita Ann (Riddle) Wolverton will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Maerita Ann (Riddle) Wolverton, 87, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Lawton.
Maerita was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Okmulgee, to Virgil E. and Gladys Riddle (Malloy). Maerita graduated from Lawton High School class of 1953. Following high school she continued her education at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in in Terre Haute, Indiana, earning a B.S. degree in Music Education. Following her graduation, she married M.E. “Woody” Wolverton on Nov. 30, 1957, in Lawton. They had three beautiful kids!
As a single parent, she devoted her life to raising her kids. Her family was a great joy to her.
She managed her own business affairs with diligence. Her children often commented ...”she should have been an attorney like her father”.
Maerita had many interests. She loved music and could play several instruments. When she was in a festive mood and with much admonishment, she would play “five foot two eyes are blue” on the ukulele. She was an avid Carrie Underwood fan and adored her grandchildren. She was a gifted interior decorator, great with numbers, very good on the computer and loved to read. Her favorite vacation spot was relaxing at the cabin in Eagle Nest, New Mexico.
Maerita served on the Camp Fire Girls board of directors, was a 50-year member of PEO and Junior Service League.
Maerita is survived by her sister, Sue R. Carey (Minturn, CO), son, Brendan Wolverton and daughter-in-law Rhonda (Lawton), daughter, Kimberly Shahan (Lawton), son, Mike Wolverton (Abilene, TX), grandchildren: Joshua Wolverton (OKC), Wesley Wolverton and his wife Vanessa (Edmond), Shane Shahan (Tulsa), Elizabeth Roberts and her husband Eddy (Houston), Lindsay Radford and her husband Jackson (Edmond), Kate Stair and her husband Todd (Houston), Kris Halliday and her husband Riley (Tulsa), Matt Wolverton (Tulsa) and 11 beautiful great-grandchildren.
Maerita was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Gladys Riddle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lawton Christian Family Counseling Center.