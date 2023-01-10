Madeline Rachel Paxton-Hill departed this life on Jan. 3, 2023. She was affectionately known as Maddy.
Maddy was born on Sept. 18, 1984 to Johnny Paxton Jr. and June Rogers. Her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her family which included family movie night, and going on walks. She was creative and loved art. Maddie was the life of the party, and loved dancing. She was a devoted mother, and a cherished wife.
Maddie is survived by husband Michael Hill; daughters: Sierra Hill, Jasmin Hill, and Alexis Hill; mother, June Rogers; siblings: Jenera Paxton; Truckee Paxton; Jane Crandell; Tiffany Lambert; Josh Lambert; Konoa Paxton, and John Paxton Jr.; uncles: Ed and Jeri Hoosier; uncle, Jr. Lambert, Tony and Linda Elkins and aunt, Becky Lambert.
Maddie is preceded in death by her father Johnny Paxton Jr., Uncle Micheal Paxton, Aunt Debbie Paxton, and Uncle Rodney Lambert; paternal grandparents: John Sr. and Lillian Paxton, and maternal grandfather, Othaodell Lambert.
Maddy was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday Jan. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Mike Teal officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023.