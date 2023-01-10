Madeline Rachel Paxton-Hill departed this life on Jan. 3, 2023. She was affectionately known as Maddy.

Maddy was born on Sept. 18, 1984 to Johnny Paxton Jr. and June Rogers. Her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her family which included family movie night, and going on walks. She was creative and loved art. Maddie was the life of the party, and loved dancing. She was a devoted mother, and a cherished wife.