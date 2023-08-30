Mable Ruth (Whitefox) Curley “Cherry” went to her heavenly home on Aug. 28, 2023 in Anadarko. She was born to Glen Whitefox and Rhoda Campbell on Aug. 25, 1930 in Lawton.
Mable met Archie C. Curley in Lawton, they were married on Sept. 9, 1952.
Mable was a graduate of Riverside Indian School and went on the earn a bachelor degree from OCW (University of Science and Arts) in 1954. After graduating she began working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Stewart, NV. She worked in Sells, AZ; Brigham City, UT; Pierre, SD; and Concho Indian School in El Reno. At the end of her career she worked at Riverside Indian School as a home economics teacher. She retired after 35 years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She was the first graduate of Riverside Indian School to return as a teacher and retire.
Mable loved sports and was an avid Thunder Basketball, OU Football, and Atlanta Hawks fan. She was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and was of Wichita descendancy. She was a member of the American War Mothers Kiowa Chapter 18, were she proudly served as the club recording secretary in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with her family and with her grandkids.
Mable is preceded in death by her parents; husband Archie C. Curley; son Charles Curley II, daughter Kathy Torres; great-granddaughter Jaydan Faye Bert; sisters: Pearl Bigbow, Claudine Reeder, and Wanda Emerson.
She is survived by daughters: Debbie Beckman and Janet Curley; grandchildren: Eric Curley, Lee Canada, Devin Bert, Anthony Bert, Luke Beckman, Kevin Beckman, Brian Franklin, Christian Torres and Kari Pebeahsy; 24 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; numerous aunts, cousins, and friends.
Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Both will be at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Foote officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Scott KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.