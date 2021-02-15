On Jan. 8, 1958, God gifted an angel to Leroy and Doris (Williams) Roundtree by the name of Lynn Miechel Roundtree. Lynn grew up in Lakeland, Florida with her siblings Lois, Pearl, Leroy Jr and Wanda. Even as a determined young lady she did not know what God had in store for her life.
Lynn received her education at Kathleen Sr. High School in Lakeland, Florida. While in High School Lynn met her best friend and the love of her life, Lloyd Charles (PeeWee) Burton Jr.
After graduation Lynn and Lloyd got married on Jan. 28, 1977. Together they raised five beautiful children.
In her spare time Lynn loved to cook, bake and sew.
Lynn attended Salt of the Earth Ministries where she was the Director and Coordinator of the Outreach Program, Youth Pastor, Director of the New Partners Program, Secretary, worked with the Apostle as a Personal Assistant, Hospitality Leader (food department), Ordained Minister and all around soldier of the Lord.
On Feb. 5, 2021, God called Lynn home. She is survived by her husband Lloyd C. Burton Jr.; her loving children: Christopher D. Burton; Antonio D. Burton; Delarenta K. Burton; Unique L. Burton and Ashli N. Burton; her nine grandchildren: Keyshaun M. Burton; Devaughn L. Burton; Nathan J. Burton; Christopher Burton Jr.; Quentin M. Burton; Serena I. Burton; Areion McNeilly; Rachellynn O. Burton; Ezekiel R. Burton; her daughter-in-laws: Equilla M. Lewis and Gabrielle A. Burton; her son-in-law, Dashawn M. Wade and her adoring siblings Pearl Battles of Detroit, Michigan; Wanda Graves of Detroit, Michigan and Leroy Roundtree of Lakeland, Florida; her brother-in-law, Herbert L. Graves of Detroit, Michigan; her sister-in-law, Vermale Roundtree of Lakeland, Florida and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
Funeral services for Lynn Burton will be on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Salt of the Earth Ministries, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com