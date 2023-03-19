Lynda Trapp, 81, of Lawton, passed away, Wednesday, March 16, 2023 with her family, friends, and caregivers by her side.

She was born to John and Bernice Johns on Oct. 4, 1941 in Albion, Illinois. She graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1960. She married Richard Allen Trapp, in 1962 and lived in the Omaha, Nebraska, Council Bluffs, Iowa metro area until relocating to Lawton in 2012.

