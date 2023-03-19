Lynda Trapp, 81, of Lawton, passed away, Wednesday, March 16, 2023 with her family, friends, and caregivers by her side.
She was born to John and Bernice Johns on Oct. 4, 1941 in Albion, Illinois. She graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1960. She married Richard Allen Trapp, in 1962 and lived in the Omaha, Nebraska, Council Bluffs, Iowa metro area until relocating to Lawton in 2012.
She is survived by her children, Scott Trapp of Richmond, Virginia; Leah Trapp of Lehi, Utah; and her grandchild, Bernice Trapp of Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband in 2015.
Lynda had a career in banking with Omaha National Bank as an Operations Officer, and later with United Parcel Service in their payroll department. Although she had a career in numbers, she was an artist at heart. She was a talented baker, basket weaver and craft artist. Her beautiful baskets, wooden and painted crafts were beautiful gifts and adorn the homes of her loved ones. It was always a delight to receive a box of her whimsical cookies on special holidays.
A memorial ceremony will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at noon at the First Christian Church, 701 SW D Avenue, Lawton. Following the service, a private interment will be held for Lynda and her late husband Richard at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.