Luzette Tissychy of Cache went to her heavenly home peacefully on Sunday April 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Rosella Tahah, niece, Amy Wahnee and life partner Tony “Cotton” Huddleston, brother, Delmar and sister, Lawanna Wahnee and other family members.
She is survived by her children: Carolynn Lonewolf, Karen Cozad Banderas, Richard Tissychy, Elsie Tissychy and partner Ricardo Davis, Amber Tissychy, Willie Parker all of Lawton; and Keith Tissychy and partner Kim of Madill. Her grandchildren: Kara Noel and fiancé Tony Henderson; Kirsty Marcellino and husband Vince Marcellino; Brandon Eidson; Devin Lopez; Ryan Noel and wife Ashley Noel; Kendra Lopez; Rebecca Bull; Brya Wahkinney; Mya Davis; Kaiden Davis; Rose Tissychy; Zackery Tissychy; Julia Tissychy; Kayden Tissychy; Leila Tissychy; Aiden Green; and Austin Tissychy; great-grandchildren: Bryson Gilliam; Noah Noel; Mayva Andersen; Alicia Lopez; Esther Noel; Devin Lopez; Aaliyah Lopez; Kash Lopez; Ezra Bull, and Mateo Edwards; good friend, Glen Parker, her siblings: Lalbert Tahah of Indiahoma; Kathy Carlson Lawton and Ruth Factor of Edmond and special niece Nancy Tahah.
Luzette enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She also spent her spare time at the Casino. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
The viewing will be held Friday April 29th, 2022, at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday April 30, 2022, at Post Oak Cemetery in Indiahoma. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.