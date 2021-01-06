Luz Delia Labron-Rivera, age 69, of Lawton passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Luz was born on Oct. 7, 1951 in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Santos Lebron Virola and Epifania Rivera Febres. She worked as an Emergency Medical Technician before working as a housekeeper for several years. She was distinguished for the quality of her work. She donated to many charities and groups but most of all, Luz loved her family and giving everyone good advice.
Preceded in death by her parents, Santos Lebron Virola and Epifania Rivera Febres.
Luz is survived by two sons:, Glenn Robert Perez Labron and Charles Rivera Labron along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Luz Delia Labron-Rivera will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
