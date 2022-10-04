Graveside service for Luther “Cool Hand Luke” Dickey, 73, of Lawton will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Cache Cemetery, Cache.
Mr. Dickey passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Luther was born on April 10, 1949 in Lawton, to Silvey and Ruby Anna (Bundsen) Dickey. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He joined the United States Marine Corp and after serving his country in California, he returned to Lawton. He owned and operated LD Trucking for many years before retiring. He met Virginia Rhodes in 1977 and they were later married. Luther loved auto racing and attended the Lawton Speedway weekly. Luther enjoyed hanging out with his friends, talking on his cell phone, and taking many trips to Wayne’s Drive Inn. He spent his mornings having his coffee while reading his newspaper. Always a fan of football, he cheered on the OU Sooners and he was also a big fan of NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Dickey, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tatum and Brian Fannin, of Cache, and Taniel and Jordan Gray, of Lawton; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Shirley and Wayne Scott, of Norman, and Sybil and Ambrose Cook, of Cary, NC; his sister-in-law, Lauren Dickey, of Lawton; his grandchildren: Michael, Dusty, Jaylen, Sammy, Lynnlee, Shelby, and Heather; numerous nieces, nephews; and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kelly Wood; his daughter, Misty Wood; his grandson, Brazos Wood; and his brother, John Dickey.