Funeral service for Lula Renee Gardner, 61, of Lawton, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gardner passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Lula was born on April 4, 1960 in Oak Ridge, Louisiana to Charles Hobbs Sr. and Rosie (Rufus) Hobbs. She grew up in Bastrop, Louisiana where she attended school and graduated from Bastrop High School.
She married her high school sweetheart Ronald Earl “Fennix” Gardner on Dec. 15, 1979, in Bastrop, LA and after several different military stations they settled in Lawton where Ronald retired as a US Army Vet. in 1995. Lula worked on Fort Sill for many years before retiring. She was an amazing, loving mother and friend and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her mother, Rosie Hobbs; her daughters: Kashunlyn Caldwell and husband, Dwight; Ashley Gardner; Kristy Gardner; Katrina Gardner; Brittany Gardner; and Nyteria Gardner; sons: Lamarcus Gardner and wife, Angelica; Ronald Gardner Jr. and wife Katrina N. and Jacoby Gardner; numerous grandchildren; siblings: Debra Binns; Carl Hobbs; Antonio Hobbs; Gerlad Hobbs Jr., Charles Hobbs Jr., Johnny Earl Rufus.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hobbs Sr.; her husband, Ronald E. Gardner; her daughter, Shameka Gardner; and her grandson, Messiah Clay.