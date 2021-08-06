Lula Helen Anderson, age 95, of Lawton was born Sept. 15, 1925 and was called home on July 28, 2021.
Lula was born in Hillsborough, Texas and later moved to Wichita Falls Texas where she then assisted her mother in raising her younger brothers and sisters. Lula was a friendly, loving, amazing, woman. To know her was to love her, she was a mother to anyone who needed one. She wore a coat of many colors, she was a wife, a mother, sister, an aunt and a friend to anyone who knew her. She was an advocate for homeless women, an Eastern Star, a Sunday school teacher and a mentor and was also a foster parent for many years. Lula’s hobbies were as follows, her favorite pastime was Yahtzee and playing dominoes in which she beat “Mean Joe Green” earning the name “Big Lou”, from Lawton View. She also enjoyed puzzles, bid wiz, painting and ceramics.
Preceded in death by her mother and father, Handley and Eula Mae Humphrey; her husband, Sgt. First Class (Retired) Frank Anderson; her son, LCPL Frank Anderson Jr; her sister, Alice Joseph and her brother, Charles L. Humphrey.
Lula is survived by her children: Joe Helen (James) Thomas; Leona (Anthony) Webster; Brigitta (Eddie) Butler and E4P Charles L. Anderson; grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren along with numerous other relatives and close friends. Lula will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Bethel Assembly of God, interment will follow at Post Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. The family will have a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m.
