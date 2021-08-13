Funeral service for Luis D. Puente, Sr, 89, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Puente passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Viewing will begin on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary to be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Luis was born on June 21, 1932 in Lerdo Durango, Mexico to Joaquin and Juanita (Diaz) Puente. He grew up in Mexico where he attended school. He owned and operated a barber shop in Mexico. He married Maria Torres in 1953 and they lived for a while in El Paso, Texas before coming to Lawton in the mid 70’s. Luis worked as a metal processor for Yarmack Scrape Processing Company for over 20 years before retiring. He loved playing the guitar and watching baseball and wrestling. He enjoyed the grandkids coming to visit and they would always get a haircut before they left. Luis was catholic.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Joaquin and Carolina, of Frederick; Luis and Maria Puente, of Lawton; and Jaime Puente, of Lawton; two daughters and sons-in-law: Maria T. and Jose Castillo, of Lawton; and Leticia and Antonio Arriaga, of Chattanooga; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria who passed away on March 27, 2003; and his sister, Susana Valenzuela.