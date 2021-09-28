Luis Antonio Rodriguez Jr. Sep 28, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Luis Antonio Rodriguez Jr., 61, Lawton will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Highland Cemetery.Mr. Rodriguez died Sept. 22, 2021.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Luis Antonio Rodriguez Jr. Funeral Tribute Cemetery Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists