Luis Antonio Rodriguez Jr., age 61, of Lawton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Luis was born on Oct. 24, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York. Shortly after graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and then Fort Sill. While stationed at Fort Sill, Luis met the love of his life and best friend, Patricia Maigi. The two were married on July 2, 1982. Together, they started their new journey in life. Patricia had two children, a daughter and a son, that he took in as his own. They then had two children of their own, a daughter and a son. He began his career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in 1987 and retired in 2010 to become a full time Papa. He was a very hard worker and a very talented man. He could fix and build just about anything. He had a very generous and loving heart. He had a great sense of humor and an amazing smile. He enjoyed loving his family, watching New York Giants football, fishing, spending time outdoors, and hanging out with his dog, Eli. Although he will be missed dearly, the family finds comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his wife and love of his life, Patricia.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Rodriguez and grandmother, Bruenda Nieves.
Luis is survived by his mother, Alicia Miranda of Perth Amboy, NJ; his brother, Ivan Rodriguez and wife Mirtha of Perth Amboy, NJ; his children: Angela Rodriguez of Lawton; Luis Rodriguez III and wife Larie of Cache; Stacia Jackson of Savannah, Ga; and Jason Jackson and wife Misty of Altus; his grandchildren: Bryson; ZaiLea; Brinnley; Justice; Conner; Ramon; Brett; Justine; Midori; Dylan and Kylee. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service for Luis Antonio Rodriguez Jr. will be on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.